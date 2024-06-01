LimeWire (LMWR) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $153.81 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LimeWire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,388 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 726,378,601 with 286,935,389.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.52730693 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,963,246.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LimeWire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LimeWire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.