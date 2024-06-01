Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 4.3% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.26% of Linde worth $517,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 12.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.41 and a 200-day moving average of $429.73. The firm has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

