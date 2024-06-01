Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LFUS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average is $243.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,959. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

