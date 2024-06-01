Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

LYV stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

