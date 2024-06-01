Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.