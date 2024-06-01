LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.71

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.71 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.90 ($0.25). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.24), with a volume of 47 shares changing hands.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of £15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get LMS Capital alerts:

LMS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.