LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LPKFF remained flat at $9.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $11.06.

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies.

