LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $324.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.07), with a volume of 659695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.09).

LSL Property Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The firm has a market cap of £332.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 264.01.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,750.00%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

