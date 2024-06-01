Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $500.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $452.03.

Shares of LULU opened at $311.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

