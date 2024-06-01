Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

