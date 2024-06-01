Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 687,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,365,000. Fiserv comprises 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.76. 3,582,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,739. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

