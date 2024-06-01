Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 56,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.96. 28,085,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,082,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

