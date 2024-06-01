Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870,700 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $57,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,250. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

