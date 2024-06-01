Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,277,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,540,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,228,000 after purchasing an additional 463,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.96. 2,512,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

