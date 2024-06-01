Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,893 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after buying an additional 1,505,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after buying an additional 1,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,163,000 after buying an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. 12,148,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

