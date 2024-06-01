Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Prudential by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Prudential by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Prudential by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

