Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NKE traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $95.05. 12,565,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.