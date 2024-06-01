Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $78,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.1% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

