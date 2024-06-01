Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.6 %

AZN stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $79.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.