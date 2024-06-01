Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after buying an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,833,000 after buying an additional 1,389,785 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

TSM traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,782,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,551,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

