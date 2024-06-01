Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,357,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,848 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Dividend Value ETF were worth $67,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Madison Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

DIVL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874. Madison Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.69.

About Madison Dividend Value ETF

The Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund uses an active approach to invest in stocks from around the globe. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by targeting stocks with favorable dividend yields that appear undervalued.

