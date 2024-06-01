Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.07. Maiden shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 79,136 shares trading hands.

Maiden Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 26.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,043 shares in the company, valued at $316,225.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,225.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Maiden in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.