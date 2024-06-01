Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of InvenTrust Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 478,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.