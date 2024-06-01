Makena Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 72,704 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.00. 2,160,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,140. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

