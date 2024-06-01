Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.55 Million Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,547,000. US Foods comprises 3.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of US Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $52.83. 2,618,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

