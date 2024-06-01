Makena Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Makena Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,908 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,569,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

