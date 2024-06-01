Manesh Dadlani Sells 2,500 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.7 %

TPR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Get Our Latest Report on TPR

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 35.1% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.