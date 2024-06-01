Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 2,868 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,655. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

