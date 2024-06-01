Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 87,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Visa by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 742,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $193,200,000 after buying an additional 199,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. The stock has a market cap of $498.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day moving average of $270.67.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

