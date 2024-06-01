Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Trading Down 1.6 %

GNRC traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 772,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,331. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.