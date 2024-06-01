Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. 2,215,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,230. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

