Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 4,876 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 272,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,712. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $36.82.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

