Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 10,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

