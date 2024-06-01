Marks and Spencer Group plc (MAKSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 12th

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $7.78 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
