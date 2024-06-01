Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Up 57.4% in May

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 45,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,427. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

