Melodiol Global Health (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 5th

Shares of Melodiol Global Health Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 5th.
Melodiol Global Health Price Performance
COPHF stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Melodiol Global Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $9.47.
About Melodiol Global Health
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Melodiol Global Health
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Melodiol Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melodiol Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.