Mercer Investments LLC Acquires 28,417 Shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Mercer Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the period. VanEck Israel ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Mercer Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Israel ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 350.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 475.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 165,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get VanEck Israel ETF alerts:

VanEck Israel ETF Price Performance

ISRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 10,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12. VanEck Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $39.89.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.