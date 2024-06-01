Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $318.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

