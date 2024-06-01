Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.68. 575,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,401,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,583,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

