Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.47 and last traded at $110.47. 17,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 43,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 13.3 %

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.82 million, a P/E ratio of 562.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 376.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,712,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 643.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,606,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $4,849,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 87.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.