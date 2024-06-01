Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 790,965 shares of company stock worth $390,715,438. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,735,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,259,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.45 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day moving average of $430.48.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.