Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $275,716.96

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $37.21 million and $275,716.96 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,851,471 with 33,178,979 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.13740283 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $253,397.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.