MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,841. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
