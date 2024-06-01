MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,841. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,375,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 354,438 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 432,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 347,281 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

