Michael Anthony Jones Sells 15,625 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ranpak Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PACK opened at $6.23 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ranpak by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 442,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 495,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 49,915 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

