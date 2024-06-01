Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after buying an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,196,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.