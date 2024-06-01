Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Miller Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MLR stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $698.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

