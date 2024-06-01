Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 98,300 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 614,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MINM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,205. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 1,144.78% and a negative net margin of 105.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

