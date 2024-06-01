Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Down 3.3%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 337,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 167,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Monument Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Monument Mining

(Get Free Report)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.