Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.80 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $261.66 million and $3.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00053080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,278,211 coins and its circulating supply is 865,597,047 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.