Morgan Stanley Raises IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $98.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.40.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

